$250,000 donation to fund ‘critical equipment’ needs at Delta Hospital

Representatives from the Cowell Foundation present the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation a cheque for $250,000 to fund critical surgical and long-term care equipment needs at the hospital. (Submitted photo)

Delta Hospital will be able to address some of its critical equipment needs thanks to a quarter-million dollar donation to ring in the new year.

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) recently received a gift of $250,000 from the Cowell Foundation — created and funded by the Cowell Family, who own and operate the Cowell Auto Group. The donation will go towards ensuring that critical equipment and resources are available for the hospital’s surgical patients and long-term care residents.

“We are delighted to start off the New Year by announcing this extremely generous gift from the Cowell Foundation,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“Ensuring that Delta Hospital has the necessary equipment to provide the best health care possible in our community is our top priority. We could not do this without the generosity of donors, and we feel very fortunate that the Cowell Foundation has chosen to support Delta Hospital.”

The surgical day care program at Delta Hospital is now one of the busiest day surgery sites in the Fraser Health region, performing close to 9,000 surgeries each year across three operating rooms and one endoscopy suite, and the volume of surgeries performed at the hospital continues to grow as Delta’s population ages.

“Delta has one of the largest seniors populations in Fraser Health, which is expected to increase to 41 per cent by 2024,” according to a DHCHF press release. “As such, supporting critical equipment for our long-term care facility is one of Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s top priorities.”

Since 1988, the not-for-profit Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (formerly the Delta Hospital Foundation) has raised over $52 million to ensure the best health care possible for the Delta community.



