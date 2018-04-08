101st anniversary of Vimy Ridge commemorated in Cloverdale ceremony

More than 100 braved the rain on Sunday morning to remember the Battle of Vimy Ridge

The 101st anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge was remembered in a commemoration ceremony at Surrey Centre Cemetery in Cloverdale on Sunday, April 8. (Samantha Anderson)

A commemoration of the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge took place Sunday morning at the Surrey Centre Cemetery in Cloverdale.

The 101st Vimy Ridge Memorial is about to begin at Surrey Centre Cemetery in #Cloverdale pic.twitter.com/S3JEhMJqUL — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) April 8, 2018

On April 9, 1917, the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force for the first time, accomplishing what was thought impossible by the British and French forces – they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France. The battle lasted four days and more than 10,600 Canadian soldiers were wounded or killed. Thousands more went missing and were presumed dead.

More than 100 army, air and navy cadets braved the rain to participate in the ceremony on Sunday morning, as well as members of the Cloverdale Legion and dignitaries from Surrey and Langley.

The fourth-annual commemoration ceremony took place in Surrey Centre Cemetery in Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Cadet Mason Wright lays a wreath on the memorial. (Samantha Anderson)

Veteran Reginald Wise presents the Army Cadet League of Canada with a print of his painting of the Vimy Memorial in France. (Samantha Anderson)