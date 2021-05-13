100-year-old hopes to inspire community to get vaccinated

Grandmother Harbhajan recently got her COVID-19 vaccine in Fraser Health

Harbhajan, 100, recently got her COVID-19 vaccine in the hopes of inspiring her community to also get immunized. (Photo: Fraser Health/Twitter)

A 100-year-old woman is hoping to encourage her community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harbhajan was featured in a video posted to Fraser Health’s social media accounts this week, with the hope of inspiring her community to get immunized.

“Everyone should get this vaccine. They should get the shot so they don’t get sick. and stay OK,” said Harbhajan.

Her granddaughter, Preeti, said the “whole experience was very good.”

The video used both Punjabi and English clips, with English subtitles.

Thank you to her granddaughter for sharing this picture with me. pic.twitter.com/BVYiwxkwFk — Sukhmeet Singh Sachal (@SukhmeetSachal) May 12, 2021

Sukhmeet Singh Sachal was Harbhajan’s immunizer, and he said “It was an amazing feeling to hear that there was a 100-year-old coming in and I got the opportunity to vaccinate her.”

On Twitter, Sachal said it was “a beautiful moment I will never forget.”

Doug, a Fraser Health vaccine clinic manager, said it “hit me hard, actually” to see Harbhajan come in.

In the video, Preeti asks Harbhajan how she felt after seeing everyone else so happy to see her vaccinated.

“Happy, happy. I felt everyone was so happy,” said Harbhajan.

