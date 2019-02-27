$1.2 million boost for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Donation from PARC Retirement Living will help with development of surgical suites

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has received a sizable funding boost, courtesy of PARC Retirement Living.

PARC has donated $1.2 million to the hospital foundation, which will go toward the organization’s planned redevelopment of five new surgical suits at the hospital.

“PARC Retirement Living is committed to supporting initiatives that are integral to the community and that strengthen the lives of seniors and all generations in the neighbourhood,” said owner Rainer Müller.

“As the newest member of the White Rock community, PARC Retirement Living is pleased that it can help ensure that Peace Arch Hospital can accommodate the increasing demand for services from this growing population.”

PARC is the builder of Oceana PARC in White Rock, which is located at 1575 George St. and is in the final stages of construction. It is slated to open this summer.

 

From left to right: Kari Koskela, VP, Operations, at PARC Retirement Living; Tony Baena, executive vice president, PARC Retirement Living; Stephanie Beck, executive director, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation; Shelley Grenier, general manager, PARC Retirement Living; Rainer Müller, owner and founder, PARC Retirement Living; Roxana Roatis, sales manager, PARC Retirement Living; Jim Bindon, director of philanthropy, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Girls Fly Too free-flight event postponed until October

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘stranger assault’ involving 16-year-old girl

Police say a man allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to ‘walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle’

No time to waste as White Rock Whalers coach looks to the future

Jason Rogers reflects on inaugural PJHL season, plans for Year 2

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 52-year-old man found safe

William Michaels went missing after being last seen on Feb. 19

Surrey councillor expects 200 more units for homeless to be ‘all over city’

BC Housing has selected one site for 38 of 250 promised supportive homes set to replace 160 temporary units

Two Surrey men facing fraud, firearm charges after search at auto shop

Surrey RCMP said they searched an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Disturbing Momo Challenge a ‘teachable moment’ social media expert says

Challenge encourages children to do harmful tasks

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

Fraser Health considers changing how you pay for hospital parking

The health authority said it plans to try a ‘pay-as-you-exit’ system first in Surrey

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

Most Read