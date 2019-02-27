$1.2 million boost for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Donation from PARC Retirement Living will help with development of surgical suites

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has received a sizable funding boost, courtesy of PARC Retirement Living.

PARC has donated $1.2 million to the hospital foundation, which will go toward the organization’s planned redevelopment of five new surgical suits at the hospital.

“PARC Retirement Living is committed to supporting initiatives that are integral to the community and that strengthen the lives of seniors and all generations in the neighbourhood,” said owner Rainer Müller.

“As the newest member of the White Rock community, PARC Retirement Living is pleased that it can help ensure that Peace Arch Hospital can accommodate the increasing demand for services from this growing population.”

PARC is the builder of Oceana PARC in White Rock, which is located at 1575 George St. and is in the final stages of construction. It is slated to open this summer.