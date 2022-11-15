With needed ‘wet lab’ space, a 4th tower is coming to Surrey’s Health and Technology District

The 23-storey City Centre 4 building is touted as the district’s ‘largest phase’ to date

Drawing of the future City Centre 4 and 5 buildings in Surrey’s Health and Technology District. (Submitted image)

Surrey’s so-called Health and Technology District is set to expand with the addition of a tower, with another to follow in coming years.

A groundbreaking event was held Monday (Nov. 14) for the City Centre 4 building planned by ICT Group and Lark Group.

Over the next three years, the 23-storey “CC4” structure will be built near 137 Street and 96 Avenue, adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital and King George Skytrain station.

City Centre 4 is touted as “the largest phase within the Health and Technology District to date,” with more than 350,000-square-foot of office space available for purchase or lease, “plus high-profile premium strata retail and restaurant space across two floors,” says a news release.

“CC4 will also provide opportunities for life science, bio manufacturing and research organizations access to five floors or 75,000 square feet of wet lab space, with additional possibilities to expand up to one-million-square-foot of wet lab space in the future building phases.”

Kirk Fisher, Lark Group’s senior vice-president, said an “incredible demand for office and wet lab space,” especially in Surrey, “propels us forward with the construction of our City Centre 4 building, and City Centre 5 following quickly thereafter. The (Health and Technology District) plays a crucial role in helping transform the city’s downtown core and attracting businesses and institutions to Surrey.”

UBC recently bought space in the City Centre 1 building for the university’s Master of Physical Therapy program for the South of Fraser region.

Nearby, Surrey Board of Trade is opening a second location as part of a co-ownership deal with Western Community College to launch the Surrey Technology and Skills Centre.



