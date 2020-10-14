White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing raises $1,000 for Alexandra House

Liam Beaulieu (right) hands over a cheque for $1,000 to Alexandra Neighbourhood House, to support the group’s youth programs. (Contributed photo)

A fundraiser held last weekend at White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing raised $1,000 for Alexandra Neighbourhood House.

The Saturday event – which coincided with World Mental Health Day – saw the brewery donate one dollar from every four- and 16-ounce glass of its new Jack Jack’s Pumpkin Ale to Alex House’s youth programs.

As well, surprise gift bags containing 3 Dogs-branded swag and items from other local businesses were also sold.

Last week, Liam Beaulieu of 3 Dogs told Peace Arch News that Alexandra House, which is located in Crescent Beach, was picked as the beneficiary of the fundraiser because “they are a group that resonated with me.”

3 Dogs Brewing is located at 1515 Johnston Ave.



