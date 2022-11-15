White Rock, Surrey wealth advisors among B.C.’s top 10 best

Making sense of money can be difficult for many, but help may be closer than you think.

A new report ranking Canada’s top wealth advisors has placed a White Rock business and a Surrey business on the Top-10 list of best advisors in the province, with White Rock claiming a significantly disproportionate share of B.C.’s top advisors outside of the city of Vancouver.

With four White Rock-area wealth advisory businesses making the Best in Province category in total – an impressive 10 per cent of the list of 42 – the results are even more impressive considering White Rock represents less than one per cent of B.C.’s non-Vancouver population, according to a release.

Neil Yarmoshuk of CIBC Wood Gundy in White Rock came in third, followed by Dave Bromley of National Bank Financial Wealth Management in Surrey, in fourth place.

Yarmoshuk is the managing partner of the Yarmoshuk Reedman Huehn Financial Group, a team of wealth advisors dedicated to helping affluent Canadians manage and align their wealth.

“I was very proud of my team when I heard the news that we were being recognized as the number three wealth advisory team in the province,” Yarmoshuk told the Peace Arch News.

“Winning the award is confirmation that the service and advice we provide is amongst the best.

“The award also motivates the team to look for ways to exceed our client’s expectations and to continue to earn their trust.”

Dave Bromley is an accredited investment advisor with National Bank Financial Private Wealth Solutions.

“I am honored to be recognized by Shook Research and The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors for 2022 – Best in Province,” Bromley said. “We are also extremely proud to be named the 2022 Top Wealth Advisor in Canada at National Bank Financial. A big thanks to our team members Tara Senicki, Parker Bromley, and Jennifer Yaremchuk who made this achievement possible. Most importantly we owe a huge thank you to all of our clients for their continued support and confidence over the past three decades.”

The top wealth advisors from White Rock include Yarmoshuk, Christine Fortin (BMO Nesbitt Burns, ranked 21st), Omar Duric (Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, ranked 29th) and Arnold Machel (IPC Investment Corporation, ranked 39th).

Selected by SHOOK Research and The Globe and Mail, the inaugural provincial ranking was presented by Report on Business Magazine, expanding this year to include the Best in Province ranking.

Advisors are ranked based on the results of quantitative and qualitative data provided during the nomination and research periods.

This year’s nomination and research periods took place between February and July 2022.

