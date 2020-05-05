White Rock recovery task force proposed

The City of White Rock is going to be taking a look at establishing its own task force to help with social and economic recovery from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

The City of White Rock is going to be taking a look at establishing its own task force to plan recovery from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its meeting Monday, council unanimously endorsed a motion from Mayor Darryl Walker that staff assemble terms of reference for what he called a “task force to deal with social and economic recovery in White Rock” citing his concerns that White Rock could be left behind in Surrey-centric initiatives.

It was announced last week that the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the White Rock BIA, along with the Surrey Board of Trade and Surrey-based BIAs would be participating in a newly created Surrey Economic Recovery Task Force, representing more than 9,500 businesses in Surrey and White Rock in a scenario of relaxed isolation and distancing restrictions.

But Walker said he felt that a task force needs to be struck that addresses White Rock’s concerns, first and foremost.

“There’s a lot of people talking about recovery in different areas, and it’s something we need to look at as well,” he said.

“My concern is us actually getting overtaken by the huge wave called Surrey, which would be coming at us. There’s a number of people that have already started talking about putting different groups together involving South Surrey and White Rock.”

Most, he said, “have had very little to say to us in White Rock.”

“I’m very, very concerned that this will not be a made-in-White Rock process, and we absolutely need a made-in-White Rock process.”

Walker said he would like the task force to look like other advisory committees created by the city, which incorporate community leaders, plus representation from council.

Terms of reference will be brought back to council at the May 11 meeting.



