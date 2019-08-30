Electric cooktop. (Agent Smith/Flickr under CC license)

Whirlpool, KitchenAid cooktops recalled over potential fire hazard

Health Canada recall affects about 3,000 products

Health Canada has issued a recall on thousands of cooktops because of a potential fire hazard.

A release from the federal agency says the heating elements on the cooktops may energize without any user input.

The recall affects about 3,000 products produced by the Tennessee-based Whirlpool Corporation under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

Health Canada says no injuries have been reported in this country, although there has been one report of cabinet damage due to the cooktop being on for a long time.

In the U.S., where more than 20,000 of the affected units were sold, two people have reported suffering minor burns.

RELATED: More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall

Anyone who owns one of the products is advised to immediately contact Whirlpool for a free replacement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

Just Posted

Surrey MLA says people getting “ripped off” at gas pumps

Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology, responds to BC Utilities Commission investigation

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to Fir Street apartment

RCMP investigate alleged theft of White Rock’s promenade plaque

Police say bronze fixture believed taken on or before Aug. 15

Locke calls on Surrey mayor to bring back Public Safety Committee

Doug McCallum says the committee that replaced it will not be dissolved

More than 74,000 Surrey students expected to enroll in district this year

Between 1,000 and 1,2000 new students anticipated for 2019/2020 school year

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

VIDEO: Langley girl, 12, finds missing diamond at the bottom of public pool

The diamond fell out of Christine Hylands’ engagement ring while she was swimming at the pool

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read