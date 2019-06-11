Vintage audio gear, special guests at Father’s Day event in Newton

Bob Carver, Brett Butterworth and Larry Hennessey among those to attend June 16 ‘garage sale’

Innovative Audio’s Gord Sauck with audio equipment at the Newton store. (Photo: facebook.com/Innovative-Audio)

A Newton store’s annual Vintage Audio & Record Garage Sale will feature some special guests at the Father’s Day gathering Sunday (June 16).

American audio engineer/designer Bob Carver and audio journalist/musician Brett Butterworth will attend Innovative Audio’s event, as will DJ/broadcaster Larry Hennessey, who is heard on the noon-hour “Jack up the ’80s” show on Vancouver’s Jack 96.9 radio station.

“Larry will be here doing what he does best and offering the coolest tunes around for those hunting for audio treasures,” says a post on the store’s Facebook page.

Innovative Audio, which boasts “Canada’s largest selection of vintage audio equipment, parts, supplies and service,” has hosted the garage sale for 12 years running.

Admission and parking is free at the store’s six-hour event, to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13255 78th Ave. Vendors and the Franks-A-Lot food truck will also be on site.

