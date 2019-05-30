Stop by the Abbotsford Centre today between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to find your dream career (Photo by Dustin Godfrey/Black Press Media).

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

The Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre on King Road, with 77 vendors recruiting new employees – and in some cases studens.

The Vancouver Career College is at the fair, and they’re looking for students for their many programs, which range from nursing to education to IT and technology programs.

Jon Moreton, assistant director of admissions, said the benefits include shorter programs with smaller classes that offer more attention from instructors.

The career fair runs until 3 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre.

TODAY: Black Press career fair in Abbotsford
B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

