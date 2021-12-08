Vegetarian Butcher eying White Rock for third location

Space in White Rock’s Miramar Village is being eyed for the third location of The Vegetarian Butcher, with a targeted opening in the first quarter of 2022. (Norman Orr file photo)

A plant-based “bricks-and-mortar grocery concept” is aiming to open in White Rock in the new year, at the corner of Johnston Road and Russell Avenue.

In a Nov. 30 news release, Billy Goat Brands Ltd. announced plans to open its third location of The Vegetarian Butcher at 1431 Johnston Rd., “in the first quarter of 2022… subject to municipal approvals.”

The company currently has locations in Kelowna and Vancouver, and the 830-square-foot Miramar Village site “is expected to benefit from both a high rate of foot and vehicle traffic,” the release states.

White Rock was chosen for the newest retail site based on its proximity to the ocean and U.S. border. In addition, “Millennials make up 15.8% of White Rock’s population, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for health and wellness facilities and sustainable food and beverage options in the area.”

“This presents an opportunity for economic growth, as 24% of Millennials practice an active and healthy lifestyle and are willing to spend money on compelling brands,” the release states.

“Also, the local population’s appetite for healthy food has been on the rise with many vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants and grocers opening in White Rock and South Surrey over the last several years.”

Blair Lowther, director and CEO of The Vegetarian Butcher, said the location “is positioned in one of the most exciting and high growth areas of the province.”

“This diverse Greater Vancouver Area community and its vibrant neighborhoods offer an attractive opportunity for TBV’s retail business. We hold quality above all else, and are tailoring our product line for local consumers to provide a one-stop shop for plant-based meat alternatives,” Lowther said.

