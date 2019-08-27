Two beers on offer for pier repairs

Matt Glazier, owner of 3 Dogs Brewing in White Rock, and his team stand under their tent at the recent Clover Valley Beer Festival. (Grace Kennedy photo)

A story in the Peace Arch News Aug. 21 edition suggested that the new canned product Beer For The Pier was a collaboration between Langley’s Trading Post Breweries and White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing and White Rock Beach Brewing Company.

There are, in fact, two separate beers raising funds through sales for White Rock’s pier restoration project.

White Rock Beach Brewing Company and 3 Dogs Brewing, along with Central City Brewing, collaborated on a draft beer, Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale, launched in July and currently available in draft form and on tap at 3 Dogs Brewing, White Rock Beach Brewing and several other establishments in the South Surrey and White Rock area.

Sales of this product have already raised more than $10,700 toward pier re-construction, which is being forwarded to the City of White Rock.

The canned Beer For The Pier produced by Trading Post Breweries, launched on Aug. 15, is a different fundraising product – a Kolsch-style lager – initiated by the Friends of the Pier fundraising campaign for distribution in the Lower Mainland and across B.C., through restaurants and liquor stores.