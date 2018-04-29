Jacob Bros Construction celebrated 10 years in South Surrey with the opening of its new office Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Timelapse: Jacob Bros build its new office

Company celebrates 10 years in South Surrey

Jacob Bros Construction celebrated its 10th anniversary with the grand opening of their new office and maintenance facility in South Surrey Thursday.

The 50,000-square-foot facility, built by the company in Campbell Heights, is the new headquarters of the business, which over the years has completed major civic construction projects in the Lower Mainland, including the pre-Olympics rebuild of Vancouver’s’ Granville Street and tarmac expansion at the Vancouver International Airport.

Locally, the company is in the process of building a $10.4 million, four-level parkade at Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street in White Rock.

Time lapse of the new Jacob Bros facility being built:

