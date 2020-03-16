Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is asking Canadian Tim Hortons restaurant owners to provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery only in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The company says it is closing all dining room seating effective Tuesday.
The move follows a similar one by Starbucks this weekend. The coffee chain said it would close some high-traffic locations and remove seating from its stores.
READ MORE: Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19
The Canadian Press
