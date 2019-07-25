Surrey’s SuperChefs receives boost from TD Bank

Former CFL coach Wally Buono and MasterChef Canada winner David Jorge make pizza during a recent SuperChefs event. (Contributed photo)

A Surrey-based non-profit organization that aims to promote healthy eating – especially among youth – has been recognized by TD Bank.

SuperChefs Cookery for Kids is one of four Canadian small businesses recognized by TD for “embodying exceptional dedication and service to their communities.”

The recognition comes as part of the financial institution’s #TDThanksYou online campaign.

SuperChefs, founded by Dr. Greg Chang in 2008, is an “entertainment lifestyle” company; Dr. Greg’s SuperChefs Cookery for Kids program is a non-profit offshoot that aims to make youngsters “food literate” – aware of healthy food and competent in their ‘food skills.” The program also promotes physical activity.

As part of the recognition, TD equipped Dr. Greg’s SuperChefs Kitchen with new pizza stones and pasta-makers to supplement their kitchen. The new additions were used for the first time this summer during a celebratory pizza cook off.

Former BC Lions head coach – and Canadian Football League hall-of-famer – Wally Buono, a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident, was on hand for the summer camp cook off, alongside MasterChef Canada season 2 winner David Jorge.

“My family has passed their family recipes to me and I’ve continued the tradition and given them to my kids and grandkids,” Buono said in a news release.

“SuperChefs is a continuation of this tradition to our youth.”

In addition to the contribution from TD, SuperChefs also recently received a grant of more than $200,000 through the government’s Canada Summer job program, which allowed the organization to hire 35 university and post-grad students.

The funding also allowed SuperChefs to expand its program to four summer camps.



