Surrey’s Hockey Shop is moving to Langley after 33 years of business in Whalley

The Hockey Shop’s 33-year run in Surrey will come to an end with a move to Langley this fall.

“Our new store will be bigger and better in every way,” shop operators told customers in an email Monday (June 27). “It is literally being built in order to serve you better.”

In Langley, the new Hockey Shop will be located in 34,000 square feet of space on 66 Avenue, just east of 200 Street, between The Home Depot and Best Buy stores.

The sports retailer’s move has been in the works for many months, and word leaked out prior to this week’s official announcement.

Shop co-owner Chad Purdy said the family-owned business is excited for the future.

“The area’s been good to us for a lot of years, but the last couple there’s been a noticeable decline,” he said during a recent interview. “I’m spending a half hour, an hour, cleaning the parking lot every day, finding everything you can possibly imagine. It’s just dangerous.”

In an email Monday, Purdy said the landlord of the shop’s Whalley site “confirmed we’ll be terminating our Surrey lease no later than the end of November. This means we’ll only be operating out of our new Langley location once the move takes place (approx the first week of October).”

The award-winning Hockey Shop opened for business in Whalley in 1988. The current location on City Parkway is the company’s third, starting in 2010, in the former A&B Sound location directly across from Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

The shop website features milestone events at The Hockey Shop, including visits by NHL stars, awards and news of the 2017 fire that temporarily closed the shop and put its future in jeopardy.

A new “Source for Sports” logo has also been unveiled, as a tie-in with the national buying group.



