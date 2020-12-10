Surrey-White Rock MLA calls for cap on restaurant delivery fees

The Food and Beverage Delivery Fees Cap Act was moved to a second reading at a later date

Surrey-White Rock MLA calls for cap on the amount of money food delivery apps can charge restaurants. (Skip The Dishes photo)

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford presented a bill in the BC Legislature Thursday (Dec. 10) morning that, if successful, would put a cap on the amount of money food delivery service applications can charge restaurants.

The Food and Beverage Delivery Fees Cap Act was moved to a second reading at a later date.

RELATED: NDP, BC Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

RELATED: White Rock company launches food-delivery app

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for small business, especially for those in the food and beverage sector,” Halford said in the virtual meeting. “From family-owned and operated to long-standing community favourites, all have been struggling to keep their doors open as the pandemic continues, especially into the Christmas season, which would normally be the busiest time of year.”

During the election campaign, both NDP and BC Liberals called for a 15 per cent cap on restaurant delivery fees.

“Both parties committed to taking action on this issue during the election, there is no reason this legislation couldn’t be implemented immediately,” Halford said. “The time for action is now. We can no longer wait to make this important commitment a priority.”

BC politicsBusinessSurreyWhite Rock