Surrey garden shop pivots as ‘Western Canada’s largest Christmas store’ for 17th season

New this year at Potters shop is a ‘Train Station’ section with a train-around-the-tree display

Gingerbread houses at The “Christmas Store” at Potters, now open on 48th Avenue on the Surrey/Langley border. (submitted photo)

The Surrey garden shop re-imagined as “Western Canada’s largest Christmas store” has opened for the season.

The “Christmas Store” at Potters celebrates its 17th year as a “merry-making wonderland” boasting “a massive selection of festive décor, giftware and specialty items curated from around the world,” at 19158 48 Ave., on the Surrey/Langley border.

The 28,000-square-foot “pop up” shop this year features the “Train Station,” a section devoted to trains “with an unconventional train-around-the-tree display” — a train that runs around the tree instead of under it.

Also new is MouseTown, an automated village populated and run by tiny mice.

Elsewhere, a 3,000-square-foot Dark Room is illuminated by more than 75 different Christmas-themed canvas paintings and 60-plus Christmas-themed water lanterns.

A whimsical Bee Tree display features an upside-down tree with a giant honeycomb and bee-themed ornaments, and a Candy Land Sweet Tree includes a three-foot scoop of “ice cream” at the top, with ornaments in the shape of ice cream cones, doughnuts, cupcakes and more.

Kids who want to remain on Santa’s “nice list” can track good deeds using “Santa’s Report Card,” available free for the asking.

“Ignite your holiday spirit while supporting local at The Christmas Store at Potters,” an event advisory says.

Store hours and other details are posted on potters.ca/christmas-store, or call 604-576-5011.

