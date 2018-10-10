Surrey Business Excellence Awards nominees named

The 20th annual dinner event will be held in early November

An Academy Awards-style event on Nov. 6 will celebrate the best of Surrey’s business community.

Nominees for the 20th annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards were announced Tuesday, four weeks ahead of the gala at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

That night, six of Surrey’s best businesses will be feted during a $115-per-plate dinner event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade and presenting sponsors BDC and TD Bank. Also featured is a Corporate Social Responsibility Award. Event details are posted at businessinsurrey.com, or call 604-581-7130.

The 2018 finalists for Business Person of the Year are Dr. Sandy Johal (Panorama Optometry), Perminder Chohan (Lifewise Financial Group Inc.) and Philip Aguirre (Newton Business Improvement Association and Old Surrey Restaurant).

In the 1-10 Employees award category, the nominees are Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy Inc., Tien Sher Group of Companies and White Rock Barbers, while HealthTech Connex Inc., Crispy Falafel Inc. and Affinity Manufacturing Ltd. are nominated in the 11-40 Employees category.

In the 41+ Employees award category, Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd., Silver Icing Inc. and Level 4 Technologies Inc. are named.

Those nominated in the Not-for-Profit/Association of the Year category are Association Francophone de Surrey, Surrey Hospital Foundation and DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society.

In the New Business of the Year award category, nominees are Afghan Kitchen, Maple Organics and Funplex Entertainment Ltd.

