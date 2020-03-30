South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce set to host ‘virtual town hall’ sessions

South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Ritu Khanna (second from right) introduces candidates at the organizations’ White Rock mayoralty forum last fall. This week, the chamber will host two ‘virtual town hall’ sessions that will include local politicians such as White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker (fourth from right). (File photo)

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce will host a pair of ‘Virtual Town Hall’ events this week to discuss the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on the local community.

The chamber will host one event each for businesses and residents on Friday, April 3, with the business event set to run from 10 a.m. until noon, and the residents-focused session set for 3-5 p.m.

Both online sessions – which will be conducted via video-conferencing app/website Zoom – will be attended virtually by a number of local politicians from all three levels of government. Scheduled to take part in both sessions are South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay; Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies; Surrey-Panorama MLA Stephanie Cadieux; City of Surrey Couns. Linda Annis and Allison Patton and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

• READ ALSO: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

• READ ALSO: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Though both two-hour town halls will be tailored to a specific audience, each video conference will, according to a note on the event web page, discuss the “rapidly changing situation due to COVID-19 and its serious impact to our local community.”

“It’s important now, more than ever, for the community to have an opportunity to come together and have a forum to ask questions,” chamber executive director Ritu Khanna told Peace Arch News.

“The situation is evolving almost on a daily basis and businesses are having to close their doors, hopefully temporarily.”

The chamber notes that capacity for both Friday sessions is limited, and that those interested in taking part must sign up in advance on the chamber website – either for the business or resident session.

Questions are also to be submitted in advance, through the chamber site.

After signing up for either session, participants will receive an email with all sign-in instructions a day before the call.

Khanna added that the chamber has also set up a weekly call with local political representatives “to try and co-ordinate efforts and have a conduit of information sharing.”



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirus