South Surrey Realtor named president of BC Real Estate Association

Realtor Michael Trites has been named president of the BC Real Estate Association. (BCREA photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula Realtor Michael Trites has been named to a new post with the British Columbia Real Estate Association.

Trites, who is the managing broker of Royal LePage Northstar Realty in South Surrey, was elected as the BCREA president at the association’s annual general meeting March 26.

“Working in organized real estate has always been a rewarding experience,” Michael Trites said in a news release. “In 2018, there was a lot of focus on helping Realtors adapt to change. In 2019, I look forward to helping shift that perspective and working with BCREA and the province’s 11 member boards to lead change.”

Trites has been a licensed Realtor for more than 40 years, a release notes. He previously served as a director with the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board for four years.



