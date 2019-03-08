IHOP’s National Pancake Day is set for March 12. (ihop.com photo)

South Surrey IHOP serving up flapjacks fundraiser

March 12 is National Pancake Day

Pancake lovers, take note: next Tuesday (March 12) is a day to combine a love of flapjacks with support for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

IHOP’s 6th annual National Pancake Day offers guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes with a side order of opportunity – a chance to donate to the foundation.

READ MORE: Flipping for sick kids

One hundred per cent of proceeds from the event will go towards supporting BC Children’s Hospital’s “most urgent needs, including cutting-edge research, advanced equipment designed for kids’ growing bodies, and specialized technology,” a news release notes.

Participating is “an easy, fun and delicious way to support health care for BC’s kids,” foundation officer Melissa Swindells said in the release.

Last year, B.C. IHOPs gave away more than 20,000 pancakes on National Pancake Day and raised more than $50,000 for the hospital foundation. The goal this year is to raise $60,000.

In South Surrey, IHOP is located at 107-2429 152 St.

For more information, visit www.ihop.com

Previous story
B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Just Posted

Women in Cloverdale: Jen Temple is a community cornerstone

Business powerhouse gives back to Cloverdale with all she has

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 56-year-old woman

Marie Eileen Cherpeta was last seen in the 14700-block of 104th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on March 2

Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials

Panthers now play in semi-final against the defending champs Friday at Langley Events Centre

Medical records, SIN numbers exposed by White Rock shredding company: whistleblower

Documents allegedly stockpiled in truck parking lot

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor alleged Fraser Health taxied homeless from Surrey, it’s International Women’s Day and more

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Most Read