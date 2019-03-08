South Surrey IHOP serving up flapjacks fundraiser

Pancake lovers, take note: next Tuesday (March 12) is a day to combine a love of flapjacks with support for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

IHOP’s 6th annual National Pancake Day offers guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes with a side order of opportunity – a chance to donate to the foundation.

One hundred per cent of proceeds from the event will go towards supporting BC Children’s Hospital’s “most urgent needs, including cutting-edge research, advanced equipment designed for kids’ growing bodies, and specialized technology,” a news release notes.

Participating is “an easy, fun and delicious way to support health care for BC’s kids,” foundation officer Melissa Swindells said in the release.

Last year, B.C. IHOPs gave away more than 20,000 pancakes on National Pancake Day and raised more than $50,000 for the hospital foundation. The goal this year is to raise $60,000.

In South Surrey, IHOP is located at 107-2429 152 St.

For more information, visit www.ihop.com