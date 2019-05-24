South Surrey entrepreneurs launch compact scooter business

South Surrey resident Doug Isaac has been able to turn his mobility challenges into a business opportunity.

Isaac said while he’s physically fit, he has challenges walking long distances due to a series of injuries and surgeries, including a hip replacement.

It was his neighbour, Kasia Thesen, who suggested to him that should consider an eMuza scooter, which is a battery-operated system that can be folded into the size of a suitcase in less than 10 seconds.

“I did not want to use the traditional 250-pound (scooter),” said Isaac, who brought one of the eMuza scooters to the Peace Arch News office for a demonstration on Tuesday.

“I have a small compact car, I don’t have any help and when this came in, Kasia goes, ‘Jeez, Doug, this would be great for you.’”

Isaac and Thesen took the idea and turned it into a business, eMuza Mobility.

Isaac, who is the chief sales officer, said Thesen obtained exclusive rights to sell eMuza in North America, and they launched the White Rock-based business two months ago.

More information about the device can be found at emuzamobility.com/