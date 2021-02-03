Addictive Comedy (now Hilarapy) partners Lizzie Allan and Elaine Cheung (seen being congratulated by My Shanti owner Vikram Vij) were honored in the supporter of the arts business category in the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Excellence Awards. (Adrienne Thiessen/Gemini Visuals photo)

South Surrey and White Rock Chamber’s Business Excellence awards return in online format

Nominations still open for virtual event planned for May

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards will return this year, but in an online-only version tentatively scheduled for May.

In a media release this week the chamber noted that while it had hoped to host a “small-scaled in person event” this year, organizers have opted for a virtual format, due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

The newest edition of the event, which traditionally celebrates the hard work, strength and impact of the people behind the businesses in the community, will be titled A Celebration of Resilience, the release noted.

In addition to the 10 categories sponsored each year, a new Community Frontline Heroes Honor Roll has been introduced to recognize individuals in essential services who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“We took some time to consider if we should even proceed with the event,” chamber executive director Ritu Khanna said.

“The feedback we received from many of our members was that having the event this year was perhaps more important than in any other year,” she added.

“(It will) help shine a light on the incredible resilience demonstrated by local businesses to survive and still make an impact, as well as recognize and honour the incredible efforts of those working in essential services.”

Nominations for all categories of the awards have been extended to Feb. 26, the release said, adding that more specifics of the event will be announced in coming months.

All details of categories – and the nomination link – can be found on www.sswrchamber.ca/business-excellence.

Updates will also be posted on the chamber’s social media accounts: @sswrchamber on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as on LinkedIn.

For general inquiries or for information about available sponsorship slots for this event, call 604-536-6844 or email admin@sswrchamber.ca


