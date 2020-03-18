Some Surrey pubs/restaurants remain open with new table layouts and patron limits

On Tuesday, B.C.’s top doctor ordered all bars/pubs to close unless they can practice safe distancing

Some Surrey-area pubs and restaurants remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic by adapting the way they do business.

On 96th Avenue, Donegal’s Irish House operator Daniel Cook says that after speaking at length with a health inspector, the pub has been cleared to operate in a limited capacity for food and beverage service.

“To provide a safe environment there will be no bar service, strictly tables, and we’ve reduced our tables to ensure that we’ve got in excess of two meters between all tables and limit of 50 people, as per Fraser Health’s recommendations,” Cook posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning (March 18).

“As there was fewer and fewer options for our community to eat, and the grocery stores stock depleted, we felt that we could best serve our loyal customers by providing a place for you to still get a good meal and to provide a safe service environment.

“Our hours for both dine-in and takeout will now be 12 to 7 p.m., until further notice.”

Elsewhere, the Guildford location of Red Robin restaurant remains open with service limited to 50 patrons.

The McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey’s Panorama neighbourhood is not offering dine-in service at the moment, but is open for takeout and drive-through orders, as of Wednesday (March 18).

On Tuesday (March 17), B.C.’s top doctor ordered all bars and pubs to close in B.C. until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants that cannot practice social-distancing among its guests and manage crowd sizes were also ordered to close.

Provincial health official Dr. Bonnie Henry suggested that the restaurants and cafes that can practice safe distancing – or two metres apart – can stay open by changing their layouts.

In a statement to restaurateurs, the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association said to consider removing tables and spreading tables apart, removing bar seating, and adopting frequent sanitation of high touch surfaces, pin pads, menus and doors.

On Monday, Cactus Club made the decision to temporarily suspend all dine-in operations at all locations across Canada, until March 31. “At that time we will reassess this plan and communicate our approach,” chain operators posted to Facebook.

Browns Socialhouse, The Keg and other chain restaurants are also temporarily closed.

Surrey-based Joseph Richard Group decided to temporarily suspend all dine-in operations at all of its public house and restaurant locations effective March 17, until further notice, including The Henry pub in Cloverdale, S+L Kitchen & Bar in South Surrey and all Townhall locations.

In Whalley, the Round Up Café was due to close Wednesday afternoon (March 18), following lunch service.

In the Panorama area, Big Ridge Brewing Co. is also closed for now.

In Newton, Brewster’s Pub has closed its doors, but the liquor store remains open.

In the City Centre area, Dominion Bar + Kitchen has suspended dine-in service. “We will remain open for delivery orders via Uber Eats, restaurant takeout orders, as well as continuing in-room dining service to our guest staying at Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection,” Dominion operators posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

In Guildford, The Taphouse is closed until further notice.

Elsewhere, the doors of Ocean Park Pizza and Village Pub are closed for now, operators announced Wednesday on Facebook. “To properly accommodate the safety of both guests and staff, we have reduced our restaurants to pick-up and delivery service at this time. We endeavor to be in full operation as soon as your safety and well being allows. Thank you to the community and our staff for 42 years of unrelenting support, as we all enter this next chapter together.”

At the golf course in South Surrey, Morgans Restaurant and Wine Bar will be closed for at least two weeks, as March 17. “For all of those with restaurant reservations, our team will be reaching out to you to confirm your cancellation,” operators of the restaurant said in an email. “We are sad it has come to this, but we all need to do our part in flattening the curve, protecting our guests, employees and everyone in between. At this time, the golf course and snack bar will remain open.”

Meantime, the B.C. Hospitality Foundation said Wednesday it is “currently receiving many requests for assistance from individuals who are experiencing loss of income due to the impact of COVID-19.”

Executive director Dana Harris sent an email “to remind everyone of our organization’s mission.

“The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to provide assistance to hospitality industry workers in financial crisis due to an extraordinary health condition,” Harris wrote. “We have, for example, given grants to individuals following kidney transplants, life-changing accidents, and terminal cancer diagnoses. In addition, we offer a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

“The BCHF receives no government funding, and we work hard to raise the funds necessary to do what we do. We should not be considered in the light of an insurance policy for individuals who are out of work.

“We are reviewing applications for assistance as they arrive, on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with our mandate.

“For all of us, taking responsibility for our mental health is imperative at this time. We will shortly be adding some suggested activities to our website, to help promote mental wellbeing. Best wishes to all during this difficult period.”

with a file from Ashley Wadhwani

BusinessCoronavirus