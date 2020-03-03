Sukhi Bath, right, presents the key to a 2019 Toyota Corolla to Disha Arora and her children after her name was drawn as the winner of the Sukhi Bath Motors Car Give Away Draw on Saturday in Surrey. (Photo: Dal Hothi)

Business

Single mom in Surrey wins car in dealership’s giveaway draw

Disha Arora’s name was drawn out of more than 27,000 entries in Sukhi Bath Motors Car Give Away Draw

A single mom in Surrey whose husband recently passed away had some good news to celebrate Saturday in Surrey.

Disha Arora’s name was drawn out of more than 27,000 entries in the Sukhi Bath Motors Car Give Away Draw at the Sukhi Bath Motors location in Surrey on Fraser Highway.

Arora works at a Surrey gas station to support her family of three children all under the age of 10. She was emotional when she came up through the crowd to claim her prize.

“I never win anything,” she said. “I am very happy and thankful.”

Sukhi Bath, president of Sukhi Bath Motors, said he was happy that a person as deserving as Disha won the car.

“Her husband, who recently passed away, was in the process of saving up enough money to purchase a 2019 Toyota Corolla said Bath, “which is the car that Disha won in the draw.”

Sukhi Bath Motors is located at 15437 Fraser Hwy in Surrey.


