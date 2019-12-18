Companies like car2go offer car -haring services where members can rent vehicles by the minute, hour or day. (Submitted)

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Share Now, the company formerly known as Car2go, will stop operating in North America at the end of February.

The company says in a statement it will cease its Montreal and Vancouver operations on Feb. 29, 2020.

It will also shutter operations in its three U.S. markets —New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. — as well as three international markets — London, Brussels and Florence.

The company says its choice to stop operating in North America comes amid “the volatile state of the global mobility landscape” and “the rising infrastructure complexities facing North American transportation today.”

The company will focus on the 18 European cities where it will continue to operate.

Share Now, which formed after a merger of car sharing services Car2go and DriveNow in February, says it deeply regrets the inconvenience its decision causes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Kidnapped’ Colonel among memories shared after White Rock KFC closes its doors

Just Posted

Surrey high school student found guilty of sexual assault

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed

Aerial gypsy moth sprayings planned for Surrey in 2020

Treatment area is close to Port Mann Bridge

Delta police bust impaired driver in school zone

Driver was stopped by police conducting an impaired driving check shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday

Appeal court reduces Surrey judge’s sentence of teenaged robber

Boy, age 16, pleaded guilty to robbery, breaking-and-entering, using imitation firearm when committing robbery

North Surrey rec centre doors will close for good this weekend

The city plans to replace the building with a mixed-use ‘Centre Block’ development

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

Most Read