Prospera pitches in $50,000 to Options’ affordable-housing campaign

Prospera Credit Union has donated $50,000 towards Option Community Services’ affordable-housing project in Newton.

The funds support Options’ commitment to raise $1.5 million for the 100-unit project, to be located at 81 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Property for the housing was purchased in 2015, and was initially planned solely as community-services space. It expanded to include affordable housing after Options asked staff what they were hearing was the greatest challenge from clients.

A ‘Women of Options’ fundraising campaign launched in February 2021, bringing together 50 “influential South Fraser women” to each raise $25,000 for the cause, and a number of South Surrey women were among those who committed to help out.

Prospera – which has branches on the Semiahmoo Peninsula – also “jumped” at the opportunity to be involved, a news release issued Wednesday (Sept. 15) states.

“Prospera donated $50,000 towards the building project and is proud to carry our name on the Library Patio Deck for the next five years.

Thirty units in the building are to be market rentals, while for the remaining 70 units, rents would start at around $375 per month. Occupancy is slated for mid-2023, the release adds.

