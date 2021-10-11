PHOTOS: Prospera volunteers clear debris from White Rock shoreline

A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)
A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)
A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)
A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)A Prospera Credit Union team conducted a shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)

A shoreline cleanup along White Rock’s West Beach Thursday (Oct. 7) was about promoting ocean conservation and giving back to communities, organizers say.

Led by Prospera Credit Union, the effort to “do some Local Good” saw small teams of volunteers pick up trash and debris from 2-4 p.m., as part of Ocean Wise and WWF-Canada’s Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

“As an organization we are financially, emotionally and culturally invested in the local communities we serve,” Gavin Toy, Prospera’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

“As a company based out of Surrey, BC – with multiple branch locations across the region including one in the City of White Rock – we truly believe in the power of local banking and having an impact on our local communities.”

Cleanup participants collect data on the number, weight and type of litter found. The information is “shared locally and internationally (through Ocean Wise’s database) to inform litter-related policy.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Waterfront cleanup aims to remove ‘yuckies’ from East Beach

Prospera is donating $20,000 to the program, the release adds.

Ocean Wise director of plastic initiatives Laura Hardman said the effort is an example of how while stopping plastic pollution can seem overwhelming, “everyone can play a part by participating in a shoreline cleanup and reducing their own use of unnecessary plastic.”

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is a national conservation initiative launched in 1994. Thousands of cleanups – including many along White Rock and South Surrey waterfronts – are conducted every year along Canada’s shorelines by sundry groups and individuals.

Since launching, more than two million kilograms of trash has been cleared.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

EnvironmentvolunteersWhite Rock

Previous story
Venture fund aims to unleash the power of female capital in the agri-tech space

Just Posted

South Surrey package, valued at more than $3 million, features a 3,765 sq.-ft. home located at 12735 Ocean Cliff Dr. (Contributed photo)
Millionaire Lottery features grand prize homes in South Surrey, White Rock

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)
Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday

Surrey teacher Shannon Akester gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey education board needs time to review implications of potential vaccine mandate

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police investigating fatal collision in Delta