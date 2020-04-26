Peace Arch News named best in B.C.

Peace Arch News took the top spot for General Excellence in category G – the largest circulation class – in the British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s Ma Murray Awards.

Peace Arch News has been named the top newspaper in B.C. in its category.

PAN took the top spot for General Excellence in category G – the largest circulation class – in the British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s Ma Murray Awards, which were handed out during a virtual ceremony Saturday night.

North Shore News placed second in category G and PAN’s sister paper, the Surrey Now-Leader rounded out the top three.

In all, PAN took five awards.

Sports reporter Nick Greenizan won first place in the sports writing (circulation over 25,000 category) for ‘No one can deny the benefits’: coach – a story examining the challenges and rewards of being a high-level multi-sport athlete.

READ MORE: ‘No one can deny the benefits’ of playing multiple sports, says South Surrey coach

Meanwhile, Tracy Holmes and Aaron Hinks each took second place for their photos – Golden Moment (feature photo over 25,000 circulation) and Youth ball team hits field at Canada Cup (sports photo over 25,000), respectively.

PAN also took third place in the Ma Murray Community Service category in recognition of the newspaper’s efforts to help with the restoration of the iconic White Rock pier, which was badly damaged in a December 2018 windstorm.

Normally held each April at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, this year’s Ma Murray Awards gala was moved online due to COVID-19 restrictions, and nominees were able to watch a virtual ceremony on the BCYCNA website.

Television news anchor Jay Durant and radio personality Tara Jean Stevens hosted the event via livestream from their respective homes.

Awards

This sunset photo taken by reporter Tracy Holmes won silver in the feature photo over 25,000 circulation category.

This photo by reporter Aaron Hinks of a Calahoo Erins’ base-runner sliding into home against the White Rock Renegades ‘02 won silver in the sports photo over 25,000 circulation category.

Peace Arch News named best in B.C.

