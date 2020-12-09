book cover

Pandemic-inspired book features two Semiahmoo Peninsula authors

Women of Worth project launches online

A new book featuring 17 different Fraser Valley authors – including two Semiahmoo Peninsula women – is set to launch today.

The collaboration, spearheaded by women’s empowerment organization WOW (Women of Worth), is titled Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion & Power through this Extraordinary Era. Among the contributors are local writers Shelly Lynn Hughes and Karen Angelucci.

According to a news release, each author shares “their real-life stories about how they are moving through the uncertainty we are all facing. Rather than waiting for a “new normal” to arrive, they took action and found ways to pivot their businesses, pursue new passions or renew forgotten ones, and move forward.”

“When this pandemic hit, the authors of this book – who include therapists, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, a restaurateur, fire captain, flight attendant, retailer, filmmaker and a retired politician, among others – all had a choice,” said Christine Awram, WOW founder.

“To let themselves be swept up in waves of fear or shift their perspectives and evolve. Rather than waiting for a ‘new normal’ to arrive, they took action and found ways to pivot, both personally and professionally. There is something for everyone in this historic book.”

All proceeds from the book, the release notes, will support charities that empower women and girls, “providing a hand-up, rather than a hand-out.”

For more information on the book, click here – and follow the link on the page to the book's official Facebook launch page, which includes further links to purchase the book.


Books

