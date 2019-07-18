Washington Avenue Grill is one of two Peninsula restaurants named to OpenTable’s top 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada list. (Facebook photo)

Pair of Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants among best scenic places to dine: survey

Uli’s Restaurant and Washington Avenue Grill make OpenTable’s top 100

A pair of waterfront Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants are among the most scenic places to dine in Canada, according to a top-100 list compiled by the online reservation company OpenTable.

Released Thursday, the list names Uli’s Restaurant and Washington Avenue Grill, both situated on Marine Drive, as two of 35 in B.C., 42 in Ontario, 12 in Alberta, six in Quebec, five in Manitoba, one in Saskatchewan and one in Newfoundland to be rated tops by diners.

“From breathtaking mountain gorges, to seaports of the east coast and everything in between, the restaurants featured on the list offer the perfect backdrop for any occasion,” a news release states.

“Whether you’re a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city’s charms while dining on delicious fare,” adds OpenTable chief dining officer Caroline Potter.

Vancouver, the release adds, “reigns supreme,” with 11 restaurants making the grade.

The list, according to the release, was generated from an analysis of more than 500,000 diner reviews of 3,000-plus restaurants across the country, collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019.

It’s not the first time that Peninsula restaurants have made it onto one of OpenTable’s top-100 lists.

READ MORE: Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

READ MORE: Two Surrey restaurants make Canada’s ‘most romantic’ list ahead of Valentine’s Day

Last year, Washington Avenue Grill was among eight in B.C. named among the 100 best in Canada for a night out, while South Surrey’s Tap Restaurant made it to the list of top 100 romantic restaurants.

For the full list of ‘Most Scenic Restaurants,’ visit www.opentable.com

 

Uli’s Restaurant on Marine Drive is one of two on the Semiahmoo Peninsula named to OpenTable’s top 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada list. (Google Streetview screenshot)

