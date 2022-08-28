‘Old-school’ White Rock business of 46 years says a farewell as they reflect on history

White Rock Brake and Wheel is closing at the end of August after a remarkable 46-year-long run as a family business. (Sobia Moman photo) Eric Ellingsen (middle), pictured in 2017, started White Rock Brake and Wheel and ran it with his family until his untimely death in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Troy Ellingsen) Troy Ellingsen has been running White Rock Brake and Wheel since his father, Eric’s passing in 2020. (Sobia Moman photo) White Rock Brake and Wheel is closing at the end of August after a remarkable 46-year-long run as a family business. Every piece on the walls of the shop have a meaning and memory attached to them. (Sobia Moman photo) White Rock Brake and Wheel is closing at the end of August after a remarkable 46-year-long run as a family business. The tool box in the left corner is older than the business. The ‘Bear Wheel Alignment’ sign has not moved since the shop opened and is over 60 years old. (Sobia Moman photo)

After 46 years of servicing local motorists following a handshake and a signed lease on the back of a napkin, White Rock Brake and Wheel is saying a bittersweet goodbye.

The shop was started by the late Eric Ellingsen, a White Rock native, in 1976. After graduating from Semiahmoo Secondary, Eric got his certification from a local car dealership, leading him to lease the Prospect Avenue-property.

“Here is a community, we all know each other, we’re going to miss that. We don’t wear fancy uniforms or charge a bunch but everybody just comes here because we do decent work,” said Troy Ellingsen, Eric’s son.

The business specializes in classic cars, making it a unique brake shop that can’t be found just anywhere.

“You can’t take these cars into Canadian Tire, it’s an old-school shop,” Troy said.

Troy was just 12 years old when his father bought the spot, becoming the place he would spend his summers. At first, Troy would sweep the floors, but eventually learned the mechanic skills he now possesses from his father.

Working as a mechanic was an instant love for Troy.

“We would make go-karts from the wheels off the barbecue,” he recalled his childhood memory.

White Rock Brake and Wheel is viewed as a landmark by many community members, having surpassed the test of time, and even a car crashing into the shop at one point.

“Nothing’s changed. I don’t think we’ve even painted the walls,” Troy said, laughing.

He has been informing the city that his father’s shop is closing, bringing in a lot of love to the Ellingsen’s. Hearing everyone’s stories of Eric and the shop never ceases to bring tears to Troy’s eyes.

Closing of the business marks as a sign of the times, as rental costs continue to rise and development plans spread throughout White Rock and the rest of the Lower Mainland.

Eric was beloved in the city, always willing to help out any way he could, said Kerry Riedlinger, Semiahmoo Secondary’s auto program teacher.

“I would phone him and say ‘Eric, I’m having trouble getting a spring in’ and Troy’s dad would put a ‘Back in 5 minutes’ sign on the door and go over to my high school shop and help the students. He did that more than once,” Riedlinger recalled fondly.

Eric ran the shop until his passing in 2020, at which time Troy took it over. The business is family-run through and through, with Eric’s brother and multiple children and grand-children having a hand in running the space.

Troy considered holding onto the business for a little while longer, but “the writing’s on the wall,” making the closure inevitable and not worth dragging out.

“The only reason why we’re still here is because of the community… We stayed here on a handshake and a lease on the back of a napkin for 46 years, it’s pretty cool,” Troy said.

Troy grew up in Ocean Park with his family after his grandfather paid $500 for five acres of land, then moved out to White Rock when Eric leased White Rock Brake and Wheel.

A day of gratitude took place on Friday (Aug. 26) to mark the send-off of the business in a party that saw 300 people come down to the shop, sharing memories and enjoying the last couple days of the notable business.

White Rock Brake and Wheel’s last official day in business will be Wednesday, August 31, which will allow Troy to take the time to figure out the next steps.

ALSO READ: Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of White Rockrental market