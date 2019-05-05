Former White Rock councillors and officials with Oviedo Developments broke ground of a new 13-storey residential building in White Rock on Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Officials break ground of new 13-storey building in White Rock

Construction of the 13-unit Altus structure is underway

Oviedo Developments officials and several former White Rock councillors broke ground for a 13-storey residential development in White Rock Monday (April 29) morning.

The structure, titled Altus, is to be built on the 1500-block of Finlay Street, immediately north of Russell Avenue and across the street from the Peace Arch Hospital.

Guests at the ground-breaking ceremony heard that the 126-unit building will include 16 guaranteed rental units and two floors of commercial space.

A portion of the commercial space has already been leased, guests were told, and the expected businesses are to be medical-related and a coffee shop.

Former White Rock councillors Grant Meyer, Lynne Sinclair, Bill Lawrence and Megan Knight participated in the ceremony. Peace Arch News did not notice any current councillors at the event.

RELATED: White Rock backs 13-storey ‘tower’ near hospital

Following the ground-breaking ceremony, Oviedo officials issued a news release about its Free Strata Fees for Life program.

As part of the program, the next 10 buyers will live strata fee-free for as long as they own their home.

To learn more about the development and the program, contact 778-294-7794.

According to the city’s website, Atlus is expected to be complete by 2020.

