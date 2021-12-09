Nominations open for South Surrey & White Rock business-excellence awards

Nominations are open for the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual business-excellence awards, and officials hope the winners can be celebrated in the spring at an in-person affair.

The Celebration of Resilience Business Excellence Awards aim to recognize the hard work, strength and impact of the people behind the businesses in the community.

For the 2020 awards, organizers opted for a virtual format last May, due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

A decision on whether the 2021 event will be virtual or in-person is to be determined in the new year.

Regardless, the awards – to be celebrated as the chamber marks it 85th anniversary – will be presented in 11 categories, including a return of one that was introduced last year to recognize individuals in essential services who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

Health-care workers, food and grocery store workers, essential city workers, long-haul truck drivers and others are among those who could meet the criteria for the Community Frontline Heroes Award.

“Please take a moment to recognize an individual who has shown a great amount of courage and selflessness by putting the needs and safety of others before their own,” information on the chamber’s website states.

Details on all of the categories – as well as the nomination link – can be found at www.sswrchamber.ca/business-excellence

