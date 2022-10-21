The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring two upcoming civic election forums, one in partnership with the Peninsula Homeless to Housing Alliance, the other with the White Rock BIA. (File photo)

Nominations now open for Business Excellence Awards

South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce event to be held in spring

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its next Business Excellence Awards event, to be held in the spring.

While the exact date of the gala is yet to be determined, the categories and criteria for nominations are set.

Once again this year, the Chamber will honour business resilience in a range of categories, including Business of the Year for small, medium and large enterprises.

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Peninsula businesses recognized at Business Excellence Awards

Businesses started within the last two years are eligible for the New Business of the Year award, while others will be honoured for Community Builder, Supporter of the Arts and Non-Profit Organization.

Additionally, the Chamber will recognize Business Leaders in three categories: Corporate, Self-Owned and U40.

Anyone can nominate one or multiple businesses in South Surrey and White Rock – chamber membership is not a requirement.

More information, including nomination forms and criteria for nominees, can be found on the SSWR Chamber website, www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/business-excellence

The date and venue for the Business Excellence Awards will be announced in the New Year.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSurreyWhite Rock

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small Business Week: B.C. has the largest number of local entrepreneurships in Canada

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Catholic School student choir provided music for a special 75th anniversary celebratory Mass held at Precious Blood Catholic Church Oct. 14. (Photo submitted: Nick Elbers)
Cloverdale’s Precious Blood Catholic parish turns 75

RCMP are seeking footage of an incident in South Surrey where shots were fired at a home.(File photo)
Police seek video footage after shots fired at South Surrey home

With temperatures set to drop this weekend, experts are recommending now is the time to switch out your all-seasons for your winter tires. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Don’t wait for snow – experts say now is the time to put your winter tires on

Jim Trimble, co-founder of Naked Stage Productions Society, with actor/director Colleen McGoff Dean at Newton Cultural Centre in 2018. Dean is now president and artistic director of the Surrey-based theatre company. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s Naked Stage honours co-founder Jim Trimble with season-opening play of his choice