Photo posted to the website operated by Surrey Beekeepers Association, a finalist for the 2019 Environment & Business Awards. (Photo: surreybeeclub.ca)

Nine businesses abuzz about Surrey Environment & Business Awards nominations

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the guest speaker at Sept. 17 event

Nine Surrey-area businesses are finalists for the city’s Environment & Business Awards, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the guest speaker at the lunchtime event.

“Mr. Kennedy will speak on environmental policy and the clean technology industry sector – both important economic issues for Surrey in our Cascadia Innovation Corridor,” the board’s CEO, Anita Huberman, said in a release.

At the ninth-annual event, four award winners will be named for their “exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues.”

The 2019 finalists in the Large Business category are Renewi Canada, Surrey Schools and Terrapure Environmental Solutions.

In the Medium Business category, A. Rocha, SFU Start and Surrey Beekeepers Association are finalists.

Among Small Businesses, the nominees are Eat the Dishes, Gallop International Trade Co. and Tailwind Energy Group Corp.

A Circular Economy Award will also be presented to one of the nine finalists. “The winner will have demonstrated that they re-invent, re-think and re-define how they use materials,” a board release says. “They will have kept resources in use for as long as possible, extracted the maximum value from them while in use, then recover and regenerate products and materials at the end of each service life.”

The $175-a-seat awards luncheon will be held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. More details are posted to businessinsurrey.com, or call 604-581-7130.

