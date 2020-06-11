B.C.’s latest MUJI store has opened in Guildford Town Centre. (Photo: MUJI Canada)

MUJI opens in Surrey

There was a pop-up store at Guildford mall that closed in February

MUJI has opened at Guildford Town Centre.

The new location in the company’s largest in B.C. at 15,800-sq.-ft. on two floors, according to a release from the company. It’s the second-largest MUJI in Canada.

Other locations in the province include Richmond Centre, Metropolis at Metrotown and Robson Street.

The Surrey location will carry MUJI Canada’s “full range of merchandise with over 4,000 items,” such as stationery, household goods, storage solutions, apparel and food.

As the store is opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, “MUJI reconfigured the store through clever spatial designs that ensures safe distancing between customers and employees.” The store is also “encouraging” customers to wear face masks and providing hand sanitizer.

Guildford’s MUJI grand opening runs June 5 to 14, with “exclusive, limited edition” tote bags for the first 1,000 customers to register for the MUJI Canada mailing list, the mall’s website states.

But in an effort to reduce crowds, customers can redeem their bags at the Guildford store any time during opening week.

The Guildford store will also include an “Aroma Bar,” for people to create their own personal fragrances that “will be mixed before your eyes”; a “MUJI Yourself” section that includes various services such as embroidery, custom stamps, fabric painting and more; gift-wrapping services; interior advisors; and styling advisors.

The retailer had previously opened a pop-up store at the mall as construction took place on the full-size store. It closed at the end of February.

MUJI, a Japanese store founded in 1980, translates to “no-brand quality goods,” according to its website.

The company expanded into Canada in 2014. In total, there are more than 800 stores worldwide.

Guildford Town Centre has stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but with reduced hours. The mall is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.


