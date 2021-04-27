A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

A retail giant is reaching out to the little guy, offering to give B.C. restaurants a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those with specialty items, such as made-from-scratch sauces or jams, are now eligible to sell their products at London Drugs retail locations.

The Canadian company is accepting applications from small businesses that would benefit from their shelf-stable products and merchandise popping up on store shelves within the next week.

“The restaurant industry, particularly those small and locally-owned, have sustained one of the heaviest blows” from the COVID-19 pandemic, said London Drugs president Clint Mahlman.

“We want to offer any support we can to restaurateurs and businesses in our communities right now, and we know our customers do too.”

RELATED: London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

In April, London Drugs launched an initiative that has led to more than 100 local businesses sell their products in stores and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The new restaurant-focused sales opportunity is an extension of that Local Central program.

Food industry operators in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba or Saskatchewan can now submit their products online for consideration.

Small business owners can apply online and must meet a handful of restrictions including:

– Must have a valid Canadian business license or permit

– No alcohol, cannabis or tobacco products

– Product must be Health Canada approved with nutritional facts outlined

– Ability to deliver and replenish to stores, if needed

READ MORE: London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

Just Posted

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health. Thirty-year-olds from “high-transmission neighbourhoods were eligible to get a shot at two clinics in Fraser Health April 27, one of them at the rec centre and the other in Coquitlam. (Submitted)
30-year-olds can get vaccinated at two drop-in clinics today in Fraser Health region

Fraser Health launches last-minute vaccine drop-in clinics for today only

Music producer Bill Haggerty at his new Elevated Music store in Cloverdale. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Music producer opens record store in Cloverdale as pandemic project

Town centre is now home to both Elevated Music and Redrum Records

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
In spirit of Vaisakhi, retailer donates two trucks of groceries to Surrey Food Bank

Fruiticana will deliver more food in the coming days, founder and president Tony Singh says

Delta council voted on Monday, April 26 to allow drinking at three parks as part of a pilot project set to run June 1 to Sept. 30, 2021. (James Smith photo)
Alcohol to be allowed in some Delta parks this summer

Pilot to run at North Delta Community Park, Memorial Park and Diefenbaker Park June 1 to Sept. 30

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
White Rock man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening over B.C. travel ban COVID-19 concerns

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

HAVAN Award nominated home in Langley (Black Press Media Files)
Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read