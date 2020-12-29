Leadership course offered through Chamber of Commerce builds resilience

Resilience has become a watchword for businesses in the pandemic era – and a new business leadership course offered through the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce aims to help owners and managers build that quality.

Called the Building Resilience To Thrive Program the six-week online course, offered by the University of Victoria’s Gustavson School of Business, allows individuals to participate in manageable weekly one-hour sessions.

Presented in partnership with the BC Chamber of Commerce network, the program is available to Peninsula participants either from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16 (Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon) or from Feb. 24 to March 31 (Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon).

According to a chamber bulletin, the certificate course applies “core competencies in leadership and resilience” to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 virus to set businesses up for “long-term consistent success.”

It will cover adapting business models, adjusting workplace cultures and re-engaging customers.

Completion of the course can also be applied toward professional education credits, the bulletin states.

Taught by an award-winning faculty, course work will be supplemented by virtual sessions with other businesses to “drive collaboration and connectedness.”

Seminar topics include the power of context and unconscious bias; emotional intelligence; the power of coaching in business; hiring and managing a diverse team; improving experiences for colleagues and customers and adapting service strategies for better outcomes.

Cost is $35 for chamber members and $70 for non-members. Registration closes Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.

To register, visit sswrchamberofcommerce.ca (under COVID-19 resources).

