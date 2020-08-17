Nordstrom Rack announces it will open to the public Sept. 17 at the site of the former Sears department store in Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Nordstrom Rack will be opening its doors to the public at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley on Sept. 17.

On Monday, staff could be seen at the department store unpacking boxes and completing orientation as they prepare to open next month at the former Sears site in the mall.

Although a Nordstrom store is located in Vancouver, the off-price Nordstrom Rack will the first in British Columbia, says Lauren Adey, a Nordstrom spokesperson.

“We’re opening Nordstrom Willowbrook Shopping Centre with more than 15,000 pairs of shoes across women’s, men’s and kids,” Adey said.

The Rack department store will carry 45 of the top 50 brands carried at Nordstrom stores but will offer customers up to 50 per cent off apparel, accessories and shoes, she added.

“The store will provide a convenient shopping experience with Express Mobile Checkout, which allows customers to check-out from different points throughout the store,” Adey noted. “It reduces overall wait times and streamlines the overall customer experience in our stores.”

The department store says it is also administrating additional safety guidelines during the pandemic.

“As we plan our store opening, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our priority,” Adey said. “We’ve made updates to the way we serve customers to help keep everyone healthy.”

Updates include conducting health screenings for employees, providing and requiring face coverings for employees and customers. taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of employees and customers in the store, increasing cleaning and sanitizing, modifying the fitting room experience and adding dividers at the registers.

