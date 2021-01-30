Jollibee, a fast-food chain from the Philippines, is planning to branch out to Surrey, with a stand-alone building in the Strawberry Hill area. (Image: surrey.ca)

Strawberry Hill

Jollibee plans for first Surrey location

Fast-food chain started in the Philippines in 1975

Jollibee, a fast-food chain from the Philippines, is planning to branch out to Surrey.

According to a planning report from the City of Surrey, the fast-food chain is proposing a stand-alone building in Strawberry Hill, along 72nd Avenue.

Jollibee started in the Philippines in 1975 as a two-branch ice cream parlour, offering ice cream as well as hot meals and sandwiches, according to jollibeecanada.com.

Now there are more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide. There are more than a dozen locations across Canada.

It would be located at 12101 72nd Ave., in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre.

At the Jan. 25 regular council meeting, Surrey city council approved the development variance permit and development permit for the project.

There is no opening date yet.

The owner of the shopping centre is RioCan (Real Estate Investment Trust), and last year its proposal for a six-story purpose-built rental apartment was approved by council. RioCan is “preparing for future consumer needs” and looking to redevelop the shopping centre into a “vibrant mixed-use centre in the near future.”

READ ALSO: Plans for apartments on Strawberry Hill shopping site move forward, Jan. 24, 2021


