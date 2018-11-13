Items from South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ hotel to be auctioned off

Pacific Inn Resort closed last month and will undergo $25-million facelift before re-opening

Some of the items from the under-renovation Pacific Inn Resort include tables and chairs, art and kitchen appliances. (ableauctions.ca photos)

Items from South Surrey’s closed and under-renovation Pacific Inn Resort are up for auction to the highest bidder.

The 1160 King George Blvd. hotel – which closed Oct. 4 and is currently undergoing a $25-million renovation and rebranding – will sell-off items during an on-site auction Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Prior to the auction, would-be bidders can browse the auction’s inventory at Able Auctions website (www.ableauctions.com). Available items include stools, chairs, tables of all shapes and sizes and kitchen applications such as refrigerators, ice makers, stainless steel griddles and gas stoves. Also up for bid will be hundreds of pieces of art – framed prints that formerly hung in various locations throughout the hotel.

Bids can also be made online through the website.

Locally known as the ‘Pink Palace,’ the hotel is undergoing renovations which hotel manager Margarett Lange told Peace Arch News last month would “hopefully” be finished within two years.

The new hotel will be re-open as a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, and it will not be painted pink.

“It’s only the skeleton, the footprint that is staying. It needs it, the hotel is 26 years old,” Lang said at the time.