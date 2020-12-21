Industry nod for White Rock’s Oceana PARC

The Oceana PARC retirement residence in White Rock has been recognized in the industry for its architecture and design. (PARC Retirement Living photo)

The design and architecture of White Rock’s newest retirement residence has received industry nods.

According to a news release issued Monday (Dec. 21), the Oceana PARC received first prize in the ‘Independent Living’ category in this year’s Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards.

The awards, in their seventh year, recognize “cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living,” and projects from more than 90 communities were entered across 10 categories, the release states.

Entries were judged on design, aesthetics, community integration, amenities, lifestyle and wellness.

The Oceana PARC building was up against more than a dozen nominees from the U.S. and Canada. A Texas project earned second place, while a Colorado project placed third.

With 23 residential floors, Oceana PARC opened just over a year ago at 1575 George St.

READ MORE: First scoop for ‘cornerstone of White Rock’s revitalization’

Patrick Schilling, design director for PARC Retirement Living, described the award as “truly humbling… an encouragement for us to further pursue our founder’s (Rainer Müller) vision of creating sustainable and innovative architectural designs that enhance the lives of our residents.”

AwardsSeniorsWhite Rock