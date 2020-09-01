Ikea (File photo)

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Ikea has joined other big box stores in making masks mandatory for shoppers.

In a statement Monday (Aug. 31) Ikea Canada said the new policy is nationwide. There are two stories in B.C. – one in Coquitlam and the other in Richmond. The company also has collection points located in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Victoria.

“Throughout the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we continue to monitor and seek guidance from local authorities and health officials.”

People unable to wear a mask or face coverings for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from the new policy.

Ikea Canada said it is working to reopen food courts.

The furniture store joins Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in making masks mandatory.

ALSO READ: Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told
Next story
Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Just Posted

Ace Building Centre destroyed as firefighters battle huge blaze in Surrey’s Port Kells

Ace operator tells ‘Now-Leader’ he suspects arson

240-seat addition at Whalley school is ‘welcome news,’ along with seismic upgrades elsewhere

Funding of $39.8 million for North Surrey-area schools

That’s bananas: Surrey man’s ‘unique and savory dish’ earns Farmers’ Almanac prize

Satwinder Chahal’s ‘Maaaa-Nana Mini Tarts’ recipe a top-3 winner

Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

Cloverdale museum will limit visitors to 40 at a time

PHOTOS: Overdose Awareness Day marked in White Rock

Whie crosses adorned city hall lawn; pier lit up purple in honour of overdose victims and families

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

DFO will not be authorizing a ‘test fishery’ for Fraser River chinook salmon

Fishing groups were hoping to test out selective bar-fishing method on the main stem of the river

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Most Read