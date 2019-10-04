Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy, Campbell River, Feb. 12, 2019.

Husky Energy to sell Prince George oil refinery to Tidewater

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta

Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., for $215 million in cash plus adjustments to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tidewater may also pay up to an additional $60 million over two years under certain contingencies.

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta to produce about 12,000 barrels per day of low-sulphur gasoline and diesel fuel.

The two Calgary-based companies say the refinery’s employees will be retained after the deal closes.

Tidewater says the Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products.

READ MORE: Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky will buy 90 per cent of the refinery’s diesel and gasoline capacity for five years, with prices subject to review, to supply its Husky retail gasoline stations and Husky retail partners.

The sale is part of Husky’s plan to focus on a series of physically linked assets in Western Canada as well as its offshore oil and gas production off Canada’s East Coast and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Husky said Friday that it continues to conduct a strategic review of its retail and commercial fuels businesses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP ask for help locating missing First Nation sisters aged 10, 13

Sisters Shauntae and Nikita Joseph were last seen at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Doggy dilemma: White Rock mayor says fate of dog trial in hands of owners

Mayor said he’s concerned a number of people are ‘going to somehow sewer this entire process’

More than 4,200 names on Cloverdale man’s petition to end hospital parking fees

Hee falls short of 5,000-signature goal, but feels it’s enough

Public art celebrates contributions of White Rock’s hospital auxiliary

Ceremony marks installation of city-commissioned sculpture ‘Stande’

‘Pooch Parade’ to be held on White Rock Promenade this Sunday

Dog owners are to walk their pets from Memorial Park to the white rock

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Trial slated to begin Monday for man charged with Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein accused of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in November 2016

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Most Read