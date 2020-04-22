A White Rock home at 1553 Cory Rd. is one of the grand-prize options in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery. (Contributed photo)

Hometown Heroes Lottery prize home located in White Rock

$2.7-million package includes more than $105,000 in furnishings and electronics

Tickets for the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery are now on sale – and a Semiahmoo Peninsula home is again one of the top prizes.

The annual lottery – run by the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation in conjunction with the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund – will sell tickets until midnight, July 23, with nine grand-prize packages up for grabs.

One option, the White Rock package, includes a home at 1553 Cory Rd. and is valued at $2.7-million. In addition to the 5,766-sq.-ft home – which includes five bedrooms, six-bathrooms and is “just a short drive from the pier” – the package includes more than $105,000 in furnishings and electronics.

Other prize homes are located in Vancouver, Courtenay, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake, Sooke, Penticton and Kelowna.

• READ ALSO: Choices Lottery grand-prize home located in Morgan Creek

In a news release announcing the ticket sales, the hospital foundation and Burn Fund also took the opportunity to “thank our front line workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, and all our health-care heroes.”

“Now more than ever, these heroes need our support,” the release notes.

Funds raised through the Hometown Heroes Lottery support “the most urgent hospital needs”; first-responder resilience programs, programs for burn survivors and also adult health services and research that affects care at VGH, UBC Hospital, G.F. Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

“In recent weeks our front line health care staff have devoted themselves to preparing to care for COVID-19 patients. They are also ensuring that people can continue to access care to meet their urgent medical needs,” says Angela Chapman, president and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

“For years, lottery funds have helped ensure that medical teams in B.C. have the tools and equipment they need to save lives.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey mayor says Vision Zero Surrey did ‘tremendous’ work in 2019 to make roads safer

Shabnem Afzal, road safety manager and leader of the Vision Zero Surrey gave council-in-committee a review of 2019 on Monday

South Surrey teen sewing masks to benefit Greater Vancouver Food Bank

Chelsea Granter, 16, wants to help ease stress during COVID-19 pandemic

Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View

But a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home, diagnosed with COVID-19

‘If we can get back on the ice in July, we can make things happen’: Surrey Eagles owner

BC Hockey League seeks assist from provincial government amid COVID-19 pandemic

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Vancouver zoo taking precautions after tiger in New York tests COVID-postive

Zoo staff now ‘required to wear masks when in close proximity to felines,’ says animal care manager

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

Christian Carlo Santos, 34, of Port Coquitlam facing firearms posession related charges

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Maple Ridge care home confirms one death as COVID-19 outbreak grows

Since being declared an outbreak earlier this week, number of cases has increased

Most Read