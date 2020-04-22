Hometown Heroes Lottery prize home located in White Rock

$2.7-million package includes more than $105,000 in furnishings and electronics

A White Rock home at 1553 Cory Rd. is one of the grand-prize options in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery. (Contributed photo)

Tickets for the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery are now on sale – and a Semiahmoo Peninsula home is again one of the top prizes.

The annual lottery – run by the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation in conjunction with the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund – will sell tickets until midnight, July 23, with nine grand-prize packages up for grabs.

One option, the White Rock package, includes a home at 1553 Cory Rd. and is valued at $2.7-million. In addition to the 5,766-sq.-ft home – which includes five bedrooms, six-bathrooms and is “just a short drive from the pier” – the package includes more than $105,000 in furnishings and electronics.

Other prize homes are located in Vancouver, Courtenay, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake, Sooke, Penticton and Kelowna.

In a news release announcing the ticket sales, the hospital foundation and Burn Fund also took the opportunity to “thank our front line workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, and all our health-care heroes.”

“Now more than ever, these heroes need our support,” the release notes.

Funds raised through the Hometown Heroes Lottery support “the most urgent hospital needs”; first-responder resilience programs, programs for burn survivors and also adult health services and research that affects care at VGH, UBC Hospital, G.F. Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

“In recent weeks our front line health care staff have devoted themselves to preparing to care for COVID-19 patients. They are also ensuring that people can continue to access care to meet their urgent medical needs,” says Angela Chapman, president and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

“For years, lottery funds have helped ensure that medical teams in B.C. have the tools and equipment they need to save lives.”



