The stage is set for the 2018 edition of Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 awards event, on April 26 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (file photo)

Here are Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25’ award winners

Eighth annual award reception to be held on April 26

Winners have been announced in Surrey’s “Top 25 Under 25” awards event, to be held April 26 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The eighth annual reception celebrates “the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth 25 years old or younger.”

The 25 winners were chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and uniqueness of their business or community projects.

The evening reception is free to attend. To register, call 604-581-7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.

The Now-Leader is among sponsors of the event.

The award winners, announced Tuesday, are listed below in alphabetical order:

Beenu Bajwa, Unified 4 Change (age 21)

Harjot Bal One, Blood for Life Foundation/Project Blue Hands Society (15)

Tyler Carmont, In-Need-No-More (24)

Larissa Chen, Böues/Bridge for Health/Virogen Biotech Ltd. (22)

Cody de Leijer, Enactus Simon Fraser University (20)

Annie Deng, Social Diversity for Children Foundation (18)

Rabiah Dhaliwal, One Blood for Life Foundation (18)

Gurneet Dhatt, Fast Lane Traffic Management Ltd. (22)

Prabh Dhillon, Students for Humanity (22)

Stefanie Huffman, Axis Consulting/Enactus Simon Fraser University (21)

Harleen Jagpal, Cambridge Doors Ltd. (24)

Tony Jure Vukasovic, Smart Parks Canada (23)

Ramanjot Kingra, SOAR Philanthropic Society (22)

Vivesh Kochher, AVR Drywall Recycling Ltd. (21)

Brady Lumsden, Weekend Fuelbag (17)

Shilpa Narayan, How a Struggle Became a Journey: Connection & Conversation for Mental Wellness (22)

Dorothy Ng, Enactus Simon Fraser University (22)

John Nguyen, Technovus Simon Fraser University (23)

Chirag Patel, SOAR Philanthropic Society (23)

Rochelle Prasad, Camp We Empower (19)

Jasanjeet Rai, Kids Play Youth Foundation (23)

Talvir Sahota, Kids Play Youth Foundation (22)

Georgiy Sekretaryuk, Cering Technology Inc. (19)

Arman Turna, Global Cure Foundation (16)

Marco Zenone, Bridge for Health (22)

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

