Global supply chain disruptions leads to cancellation of Vancouver International Auto Show

The 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show took place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and attracted more than 100,000 people from all across B.C. (Langley Advance Times files)

In the wake of ongoing supply chain issues plaguing the automobile sector, the Langley-based New Car Dealers Association of BC (NCDA) has cancelled the 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show, previously scheduled from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

According to Blair Qualey, president and CEO of NCDA, “a number of” manufacturers and distributors could not commit to participating in the 100th edition, leading to the show’s cancellation.

“For the last several months, we have been working with vehicle manufacturers and other partners in anticipation of returning in-person,” said Qualey. “Unfortunately, ongoing global supply chain issues mean that a number of manufacturers and distributors are not in a position to commit to participating in many North American auto shows, including Vancouver,” he continued.

“Without the solid participation of manufacturers, we are unable to produce the kind of quality show that [NCDA] and auto enthusiasts from across the province have come to expect.”

The association is actively exploring other meaningful in-person event options for B.C. automobile lovers, and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

Every year, the popular event draws more than 115,000 people, and provides a platform for manufacturers as well as car dealers to showcase their vehicles, promote offers, and connect with auto enthusiasts.

“We want to extend our thanks to the many dealership members, partners, sponsors, industry partners – and especially auto enthusiasts from across this province, for their patience and understanding,” Qualey concluded.

For information about Vancouver International Auto Show, people can visit vancouverinternationalautoshow.com.

.

RELATED: Cruise-In team sends out welcome to Langley and beyond

READ MORE: Hundreds of cars take to streets of Langley night before Cruise-In

.